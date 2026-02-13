T20 World Cup: Saad Bin Zafar claims three-fer vs UAE

Introduced in the 7th over, Zafar conceded just two runs and picked up Alishan Sharafu's wicket. In the 9th over, he conceded 7 runs. In the 11th over, Kaleem Sana was his 2nd victim. Harshit Kaushik was his final scalp in his 4th over.

Numbers

75 T20I wickets for Zafar

Zafar didn't concede a single four or a six in his 24-ball spell. He also bowled 12 dot balls. With this effort, Zafar has raced to 75 wickets in T20Is from 65 matches at 18.24. Overall in T20s, he has taken a total of 77 scalps from 75 matches at 19.22, as per ESPNcricinfo.