T20 World Cup: Saad Bin Zafar claims three-fer vs UAE
What's the story
Canada's Saad Bin Zafar claimed a three-fer versus UAE in Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. He bowled 4 overs and claimed 3/14 in what was a disciplined show. However, despite his valiant effort, Canada went on to lose the contest by 5 wickets. Chasing 151 runs to win, UAE won with 2 balls remaining.
Information
Three vital wickets for Zafar
Introduced in the 7th over, Zafar conceded just two runs and picked up Alishan Sharafu's wicket. In the 9th over, he conceded 7 runs. In the 11th over, Kaleem Sana was his 2nd victim. Harshit Kaushik was his final scalp in his 4th over.
Numbers
75 T20I wickets for Zafar
Zafar didn't concede a single four or a six in his 24-ball spell. He also bowled 12 dot balls. With this effort, Zafar has raced to 75 wickets in T20Is from 65 matches at 18.24. Overall in T20s, he has taken a total of 77 scalps from 75 matches at 19.22, as per ESPNcricinfo.