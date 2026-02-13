UAE defeat Canada in 2026 T20 World Cup: Key stats

The UAE defeated Canada by five wickets in a crunch 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Group D clash in Delhi on Friday. Chasing 151 runs to win, the UAE won with two balls remaining. Riding on Junaid Siddique's 5/35, UAE restricted Canada to 150/7 in 20 overs. Harsh Thaker scored a fifty. In response, fifties from Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan helped UAE win.

Summary Summary of the contest Canada were reduced to 38/3 before Navneet Dhaliwal and Thaker added 58 runs for the 4th wicket. Another 33 runs were added between Thaker and Shreyas Movva. Canada lost their way thereafter, losing a few wickets to post 150/7. In response, an unbeaten fifty from Sharma and Sohaib's knock down the order helped UAE claim a 5-wicket win. Canada's Saad Bin Zafar claimed 3/14.

Siddique Maiden five-wicket haul for Siddique With this spell of 5/35, Siddique now owns 127 wickets overall in T20s from 98 matches at 21.38. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s. He also owns five four-fers, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 122 of his T20 scalps have come in T20Is for UAE at 20.47. From 5 T20 World Cup games, Siddique has raced to 9 scalps at 19.66.

Advertisement

Records Records made by UAE's Siddique As per Cricbuzz, Siddique is the 2nd Associate bowler in T20 WCs with a fifer after Ahsan Malik (NED) vs SA, Chattogram, 2014. Siddique became the 14th bowler in T20 World Cup history with a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, he recorded the 14th-best bowling figures in an innings at T20 World Cups. Siddique became the 3rd UAE bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Advertisement

Thaker 2nd T20I fifty from Thaker's blade Thaker hit two fours and three sixes in his 41-ball innings. After scoring 33 versus South Africa in the Canada's previous match, Thaker's 50 saw him race to 789 T20I runs from 52 matches (40 innings) at 25.45. This was his 2nd T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, 201 of his T20I runs have come in Asia at 28.71 (50s: 1).

Duo UAE's Sharma and Sohaib slam match-winning fifties Sharma struck 74* off 53 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes. In 20 T20Is, Sharma has 537 runs at 29.83. He clocked his career-best score. This was Sharma's 5th half-century in T20Is. Meanwhile, Sohaib slammed a 29-ball 51. He hammered 4 fours and 4 sixes. In 4 T20Is, he has managed 72 runs at 18 (50s: 1).

Information A quality effort with the ball from Saad Bin Zafar Zafar bowled 4 overs and clocked 3/14. With this effort, he has raced to 75 wickets in T20Is from 65 matches at 18.24. Overall in T20s, he has 77 scalps from 75 matches at 19.22.