French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka sets up Daria Kasatkina clash

Women's singles tennis world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round of the 2026 French Open . She defeated France's Elsa Jacquemot in a closely contested match, winning 7-5, 6-2. The win sets up a clash with Daria Kasatkina in the next round. Despite a tough start, Sabalenka showed her resilience and skill to secure victory over Jacquemot.

Match analysis 'That was a tricky match from a tricky opponent' The match was a tough one for Sabalenka as she had to face a spirited Jacquemot, who was cheered on by a lively crowd. "That was a tricky match from a tricky opponent," Sabalenka said after the match. "She played really incredible tennis, forced me to step in and play it on another level. I'm happy I could handle it and get the win."

Record Sabalenka races to 24-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros Sablenka, who was a runner-up here in Paris last year, has improved to a 24-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is chasing her maiden French Open crown and a 5th Grand Slam title overall. Overall at Grand Slams, she is now 108-27 in women's singles. In the ongoing 2026 season, Sabalenka has raced to a 29-3 win-loss record on the WTA Tour.

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