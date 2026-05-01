French Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka sets up Daria Kasatkina clash
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round of the 2026 French Open. She defeated France's Elsa Jacquemot in a closely contested match, winning 7-5, 6-2. The win sets up a clash with Daria Kasatkina in the next round. Despite a tough start, Sabalenka showed her resilience and skill to secure victory over Jacquemot.
Match analysis
'That was a tricky match from a tricky opponent'
The match was a tough one for Sabalenka as she had to face a spirited Jacquemot, who was cheered on by a lively crowd. "That was a tricky match from a tricky opponent," Sabalenka said after the match. "She played really incredible tennis, forced me to step in and play it on another level. I'm happy I could handle it and get the win."
Record
Sabalenka races to 24-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Sablenka, who was a runner-up here in Paris last year, has improved to a 24-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is chasing her maiden French Open crown and a 5th Grand Slam title overall. Overall at Grand Slams, she is now 108-27 in women's singles. In the ongoing 2026 season, Sabalenka has raced to a 29-3 win-loss record on the WTA Tour.
Information
Sabalenka owns a 7-2 win-loss record against Kasatkina
Sabalenka owns a 7-2 win-loss record against Kasatkina, who is her next opponent. Notably, Sabalenka has won each of her last 4 matches against Kasatkina. The two met last in Berlin 2024, where Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4.