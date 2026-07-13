'Resilience made...': Sachin Tendulkar on Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon triumph
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated world number one Jannik Sinner for successfully defending his Wimbledon men's singles title. The Italian tennis star defeated Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought four-set final, winning his fifth Grand Slam title and his first of the 2026 season. Tendulkar took to X after the final, praising both players but particularly highlighting Zverev's all-round performance while crediting Sinner's mental strength as the decisive factor.
Endurance praised
'Why champions need more than just best tennis'
Tendulkar wrote on X, "@AlexZverev really threw everything at @janniksin today! His serve, his movement, his shot-making... outstanding. But Sinner showed why champions need more than just their best tennis. He had to fight through difficult moments, stay composed and keep believing. That resilience made the difference."
The Indian cricket icon concluded his post by congratulating Sinner on another Wimbledon title win.
Twitter Post
Tendulkar's tweet
.@AlexZverev really threw everything at @janniksin today! His serve, his movement, his shot-making... outstanding.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2026
But Sinner showed why champions need more than just their best tennis. He had to fight through difficult moments, stay composed and keep believing.
That resilience…
Title defense
Sinner's road to the Wimbledon title
In the final, Sinner came from behind after losing a tense first-set tie-break against Zverev, who was on a 13-match Grand Slam winning streak.
The match lasted three hours and 46 minutes, with Sinner winning 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4.
Despite an early French Open exit, he bounced back at Wimbledon, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in five sets in the opening round before going on to win the title.
Career milestone
Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title; Zverev rises
The victory at Wimbledon marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his 100th match win across tennis' four Grand Slam events.
The Italian star's record for the season now stands at an impressive 44 wins against just three defeats, with six trophies already under his belt this year.
Despite the loss, Zverev climbed to second in the ATP rankings released on Monday, marking a significant career achievement.