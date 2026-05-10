LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Has Sai Sudharsan struggled versus spinners in IPL 2026? 
Has Sai Sudharsan struggled versus spinners in IPL 2026? 
Sudharsan has fallen to spinners five times across seven innings in IPL 2026 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Has Sai Sudharsan struggled versus spinners in IPL 2026? 

By Gaurav Tripathi
May 10, 2026
12:11 pm
What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has been in sensational form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He scored an impressive 55 runs off just 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. The innings was his fifth 50-plus score of the season. Though Sudharsan has made his talk this season, spinners have often trapped him. Here are further details.

Match details

Sudharsan fell to Yash Raj Punja

Sudharsan's knock against RR was laced with 2 sixes and 6 fours. After dominating the pacers in the first 10 overs, the southpaw was dismissed by 20-year-old leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja in the 11th over. Sudharsan mistimed a big hit and handed a catch to Jofra Archer at long-on. The batter was absolutely livid with the dismissal. Nevertheless, the southpaw's efforts took his team to a match-winning total of 229/4.

Dismissals 

Five dismissals versus spin 

As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan has now fallen to spinners five times across seven innings in IPL 2026. He has scored 155 runs off 88 balls in this regard at a fine strike rate of 176.13. The southpaw has hit 8 fours and 11 sixes. However, regular dismissals against spin mean the southpaw often gets trapped in the middle overs after starting well.

Advertisement

Information

Dominance against spin in previous seasons 

Before this season, Sudharsan fell to spin just nine times across 35 IPL innings. The southpaw still has a phenomenal average of 58.92 against spinners in the IPL. His strike rate is also a sensational 154.49.

Advertisement

Career stats

Impressive numbers for Sudharsan this season 

In 11 matches this season, Sudharsan has scored 440 runs at an average of 40. His tally includes four fifties and a century. Coming to his overall IPL stats, he has now scored a total of 2,233 runs from 51 games at an impressive average of nearly 48. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 3). His strike rate is 148.07.

Advertisement