Has Sai Sudharsan struggled versus spinners in IPL 2026? 

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has been in sensational form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He scored an impressive 55 runs off just 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. The innings was his fifth 50-plus score of the season. Though Sudharsan has made his talk this season, spinners have often trapped him. Here are further details.

Match details Sudharsan fell to Yash Raj Punja Sudharsan's knock against RR was laced with 2 sixes and 6 fours. After dominating the pacers in the first 10 overs, the southpaw was dismissed by 20-year-old leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja in the 11th over. Sudharsan mistimed a big hit and handed a catch to Jofra Archer at long-on. The batter was absolutely livid with the dismissal. Nevertheless, the southpaw's efforts took his team to a match-winning total of 229/4.

Dismissals Five dismissals versus spin As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan has now fallen to spinners five times across seven innings in IPL 2026. He has scored 155 runs off 88 balls in this regard at a fine strike rate of 176.13. The southpaw has hit 8 fours and 11 sixes. However, regular dismissals against spin mean the southpaw often gets trapped in the middle overs after starting well.

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Information Dominance against spin in previous seasons Before this season, Sudharsan fell to spin just nine times across 35 IPL innings. The southpaw still has a phenomenal average of 58.92 against spinners in the IPL. His strike rate is also a sensational 154.49.

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