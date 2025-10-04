Bangladesh's ODI squad vs Afghanistan gets announced: Check details

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The team sees an inclusion of batter Saif Hassan, who is being called up for the first time in ODIs. Nurul Hasan has also been recalled after a two-year gap. Both players are known for their consistent performances in domestic List-A competitions.

Player performance Saif Hassan's impressive run Saif Hassan made a return to the T20I squad against Netherlands in August and impressed with his performances. He particularly shone in the Asia Cup, scoring 61 and 69 in Super Four matches against Sri Lanka and India respectively. The selectors have dropped Parvez Hossain Emon from the ODI squad that played Afghanistan in July.

Player highlight The case of Nurul Hasan Nurul Hasan also made a mark with his match-winning 23 not out off 13 balls in the first T20I against Afghanistan. The Bangladesh selectors have dropped Parvez Hossain Emon from the ODI squad that played Afghanistan in July. Meanwhile, Litton Das missed out on ODI selection as he continues to recover from a side strain suffered during the Asia Cup.

Travel complications Visa issues for a couple of players A couple of Bangladesh players have been facing visa issues. Mohammad Naim, who was picked in the ODI squad, is still in Dhaka as he hasn't got his UAE visa yet. Soumya Sarkar, part of the T20I squad for the ongoing series, has also been unable to travel to Sharjah due to similar reasons.