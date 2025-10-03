Women's World Cup: Decoding the lowest totals of South Africa

Match number 4 of the ICC Women's World Cup saw South Africa get folded for just 69 runs. England bundled out Laura Wolvardt's side before earning a 10-wicket win. The match held in Guwahati was the two sides' opening contest of the tournament. Notably, this was South Africa's 5th score of less than 100 in the global event. Here are their lowest WC totals.

#1 51 runs against New Zealand, 2009 As per ESPNcricinfo, SA Women's lowest team total in the World Cup is 51 all out against New Zealand in 2009. The Group A contest at Bowral saw SA Women get bowled out for 51 in just 22.1 overs. Suzie Bates (4/7) and Aimee Watkins (4/2) floored South Africa. Earlier, New Zealand posted 250/5 in 50 overs. Sara McGlashan smashed an unbeaten 88.

#2 69 runs against England, 2025 South Africa's 69/10 is their 2nd-lowest total in World Cup history, as mentioned. They lasted 20.4 overs with only Sinalo Jafta getting to double digits (22). Linsey Smith managed a three-fer for England with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean picking two wickets each. In response, England completed a 10-wicket win. They scored 73 in 14.1 overs.