'We're much, much better than 69 all out': Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt has defended her team's performance in their ICC Women's World Cup opener against England. The match, played in Guwahati, saw South Africa bowled out for a mere 69 runs - their third-lowest total in women's ODIs. They lost the match by 10 wickets. Wolvaardt attributed the team's poor performance to "one of those days where the top order and middle order failed on the same day."

Team resilience Wolvaardt doesn't blame pitch for her side's suffering Wolvaardt said it was just one those days where everyone faltered. "I think our prep has been good, I don't think there were too many demons in the pitch," she said after the match. "It was just one of those days where everyone went out early and that happens in cricket sometimes. It was not a pitch that we were super foreign to. We spent a lot of time in these conditions in the last couple of months, so definitely wouldn't put it on the wicket."

Words 'We are much, much better than 69 all out' Despite the crushing defeat Wolvaardt said her team is much better than the score they managed. "We are much, much better than 69 all out. As a group, we just need to put it behind us as quickly as we can and move forward, because if we're going to take that into the next game, it's going to be a very long tournament for us."

Game plan Wolvaardt's preparation against left-arm spin Ahead of the match, South Africa's batting coach Baakier Abrahams closely monitored Wolvaardt's preparation against left-arm spin. He asked net bowlers to vary their angles and bowl from wide of the crease. The focus was on her footwork and shot selection. However, despite these preparations, Smith dismissed Wolvaardt with a return catch in the second over. This early dismissal set the tone for South Africa's innings as they lost four wickets within 31 balls.

Batting concerns South Africa's middle order under the spotlight Despite their strong batting record in ODIs since 2023, South Africa's Nos. 3 to 6 were under the spotlight after this defeat. Wolvaardt defended her middle order, saying they have been scoring a lot of runs in recent series. "I don't think that we have any trouble in our middle order at the moment," she said. "It's just one of those days where both top order and middle order didn't fire."