'Definitely a disappointing day': India's spin coach on Christchurch Test
What's the story
India's spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, expressed his disappointment over the team's performance on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. After a strong showing in Wellington, India struggled to build partnerships and ended the day at 116/6, trailing by 240 runs. "Definitely a disappointing day," Bahutule said while admitting that they failed to convert starts into big scores.
Partnership significance
Partnerships crucial on such wickets, says Bahutule
Bahutule stressed the need for partnerships on such wickets, saying, "Partnerships on wickets like these are very crucial."
He also pointed out that all batters got starts but they couldn't convert them into big scores.
The coach was disappointed with India's bowling woes in this Test as well.
New Zealand started Day 2 at 246/5 and added over 100 runs to their overnight total despite losing Glenn Phillips early.
Bowling performance
Bahutule laments poor catching and bowling
Akash Deep bagged a five-wicket haul but not before New Zealand added over 110 runs to their overnight total.
India also struggled with catching, dropping Matt Henry thrice.
Bahutule lamented this outcome and felt his bowlers could've bowled tighter lines on Day 1 when there was plenty of seam movement on offer.
"The pitch had a lot of seam movement in terms of creating that doubt in the batter's mind," he said.
Optimism
Anything is possible, says Bahutule on India's chances
Despite the disappointing day, Bahutule remained hopeful about India's chances in the remaining three days of the match.
"We just had a bad day batting-wise," he said. "But again, you know, three days, more to go. Anything is possible."
He also noted that there might be an improvement in batting conditions as the pitch dries out over time.