Sakshi Malik seeks PM's intervention after Vinesh stopped from competing 

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has come out in support of fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat , urging the Wrestling Federation of India to allow her to give trials for this year's Asian Games. The WFI had issued a 15-page show-cause notice, accusing Vinesh of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations and declaring her ineligible for domestic events until June 26. The federation claims that the two-time World Championship medalist did not complete the mandatory six-month notice period for athletes returning from retirement.

Comeback delay Vinesh's planned comeback delayed by WFI The WFI's decision has delayed Vinesh's return to competitive wrestling. She had planned to make her comeback after reversing her retirement last year at the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, which started on Sunday and serves as a selection trial for the 2026 Asian Games. Despite being ineligible, Vinesh, who gave birth to a boy in June 2025, showed up in Gonda on Monday to compete but was denied entry due to the federation's ruling.

Rule criticism Sakshi urges PM, sports minister to intervene Backing Vinesh, Sakshi criticized the WFI for its strict rules, saying they were implemented just days before the event to prevent Vinesh's comeback. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Minister to intervene in the matter and allow Vinesh to compete. "I request the honorable Prime Minister, the honorable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation to take the trials for Vinesh so that they can also win medals for the country," said Sakshi in a video on X.

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