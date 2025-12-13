Mohamed Salah included in Liverpool's squad for Brighton affair: Details

Mohamed Salah has been included in Liverpool's squad for the upcoming Premier League match against Brighton. The decision comes after talks between Salah and head coach Arne Slot. This will be Salah's last appearance for Liverpool this year, before he leaves to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier, it was revealed that Slot was set to hold talks with Salah on Friday and the outcome of which would determine if he was going to feature against Brighton.

Tensions rise Salah's recent performance and relationship with Slot Salah hasn't started any of Liverpool's last four matches. After being an unused substitute against Leeds United last weekend, he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and that his relationship with Slot was non-existent. The club then chose to leave him out of the traveling squad that won 1-0 against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coach's stance Slot's response to Salah's situation When asked if Salah had played his last game for Liverpool, Slot said he would talk to him that morning. "I will have a conversation with Mo this morning. The outcome of that conversation determines how it will look tomorrow," he told the media. "What I need is a conversation with him and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. There's not much more to say about it. I will speak to him today and the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow."

Future plans Slot's commitment to Liverpool's best interests Slot also said he talks to Richard Hughes about many things but the decision to play a player is entirely up to him. "That's not to say I don't talk to Richard [Hughes]. I talk to Richard about many things. But to play a player is entirely up to me." When asked if he wanted Salah to stay, Slot replied: "I have no reasons not to want him to stay. This club has won a lot of games with him."

Situation Situation of the Reds Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds are looking to improve on two successive league draws. Salah, who has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances for Liverpool, has been an unused substitute in two of Liverpool's past three Premier League games. He was last seen in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland on December 3. That came as a substitute appearance. His last start was on November 26 in the UEFA Champions League defeat by PSV Eindhoven.