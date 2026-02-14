'Spirit of cricket,' says Pakistan captain ahead of India clash

Pakistan 's T20 World Cup captain, Salman Agha, has expressed his desire for the upcoming match against India to be played in the "spirit of cricket." The statement comes after the no-handshakes controversy that marred the Asia Cup. The highly-anticipated clash will take place at R Premadasa Stadium under lights and marks their first meeting since India's Asia Cup final victory over Pakistan in Dubai last September.

Sportsmanship focus 'Game should be played in that spirit' At a press conference, Agha stressed on the importance of sportsmanship in cricket, saying, "The game should be played in that spirit of cricket." He added that he doesn't care about expectations but believes the game should be played as it always has been. This comes after a controversy during the Asia Cup where India won all three matches against Pakistan but refused to shake hands with their players on BCCI's orders.

Handshake uncertainty Will Pakistan shake hands if India do? When asked if Pakistan would shake hands with India if they were willing, Agha remained non-committal. He said, "We will find out tomorrow," leaving the decision open-ended. This comes after a political row over the match, with the Pakistan government initially announcing a boycott of the clash against India but later reversing its decision after negotiations between ICC and PCB.

Match significance Agha acknowledges importance of India-Pakistan clash Agha acknowledged the importance of an India-Pakistan clash and said Sunday would be no different. He said thousands of fans from both countries are expected to fill the stadium despite uncertain weather conditions. "_Bilkul_ [definitely], this game, its magnitude has always been bigger and will continue to be bigger. Tomorrow, too, the magnitude of the game will be bigger," he said.

Historical context Agha focuses on learning from past defeats Pakistan have only beaten India once in the ICC T20 World Cup, which was during the 2021 edition. Agha, who has lost all three matches he has captained against India, said his team would focus on learning from past defeats. "We don't have a good record against them in World Cups. But each time you play a new match, it is a new day and you have to play good cricket to win," he said.