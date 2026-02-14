T20 World Cup: Can India extend their dominance over Pakistan? 

The highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on February 15 (Sunday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This comes after weeks of intense negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) , Pakistan Cricket Board, and Cricket Sri Lanka. The match is expected to draw millions of fans, provided the weather cooperates. Here is the preview of the high-voltage encounter.

Details Pitch report and other details The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has a traditional black soil wicket that offers good bounce initially, making it easier for openers to score runs. However, as the match progresses, the pitch tends to wear out and favor spinners. Meanwhile, the game will start at 7:00pm IST and will be broadcast live in India on the JioStar Network Channels. Live streaming can be accessed via Jio Hotstar app and website.

Conditions Weather forecast for the match The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has warned of a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring up to 70% chance of rain in Khettarama on Sunday evening. Hence, a rain-shortened encounter is on the cards if not a wash-out. High humidity levels could make it difficult for spinners to grip the ball properly. However, seamers might get some assistance from a light north wind blowing at 16km/h early in the game.

Advertisement

H2H What is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India have seven wins and just a solitary defeat against the Men in Green at the T20 World Cup level. This includes results of tied games as well. Notably, the 2021 T20 WC marked Pakistan's only World Cup win over India across 16 matches in international cricket. Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 16 T20Is. India have claimed 13 wins as only three games have gone in Pakistan's favor.

Advertisement

Form Indian batters will be against Pakistan spinners Both teams are in good form, having won their first two matches each in this marquee event. The Indian batting line-up has been strong leading up to the World Cup, but two matches in this marquee event, against USA and Namibia, have shown a tendency to lose wickets in clusters. On the other hand, Pakistan have been powered by their spinners. After a close call against the Netherlands, they recorded a convining win over USA.

Team composition Here are the probable playing XIs India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma (subject to fitness)/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Naseem Shah.

Stats Here are the key performers With 15 wickets at a fine average of 14.6, Hardik Pandya is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is between India and Pakistan. Albeit all in losing causes, Sahibzada Farhan played three fine knocks against India in last year's T20 Asia Cup. Ishan Kishan scored an explosive 24-ball 61 in his last outing against Namibia. Since the start of 2025, Mohammad Nawaz has taken 47 T20I wickets at a tremendous economy of 6.73.