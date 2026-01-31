Sam Curran becomes second England bowler to claim T20I hat-trick

England kicked off their T20 World Cup preparations on a high note, defeating Sri Lanka by 11 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the first match of the three-match series in Pallekele. The victory was largely due to Sam Curran 's stellar performance, who took a hat-trick as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 133 in just 16.2 overs. Notably, he became just the second England bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick.

Match highlights Curran's hat-trick powers England to victory Curran dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana in quick succession to complete his hat-trick in the 16th over. The left-arm pacer finished with figures worth 3/38 from three overs. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adil Rashid also took three wickets to halt the hosts' momentum. Despite a strong start from Kusal Mendis (37 off 20 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (23 off 22), Sri Lanka crumbled under England's spin attack.

Game progression Rain curtails England's chase England's chase was led by Phil Salt, who scored a quickfire 46 off 35 balls. Tom Banton also contributed with a rapid 29 off just 15 balls. However, rain interrupted the match when England needed just nine runs from the last two overs with six wickets in hand. The visitors were ahead on DLS calculations and were declared winners without the need for play to resume.

Advertisement

Stats Curran joins Jordan on this list As mentioned, Curran became the second Englishman to claim a T20I hat-trick. He joined veteran pacer Chris Jordan, who achieved the feat against the USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran also became the sixth bowler with a T20I hat-trick against the Lankans. The others on this list are New Zealand's Jacob Oram, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain, UAE's Karthik Meiyappan, and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

Advertisement