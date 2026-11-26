UP's Sameer Rizvi smashes match-winning 100* in SMAT: Key stats
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh cricketer Sameer Rizvi shone for his side versus Mizoram in an Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Rizvi, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helped UP claim a six-wicket win. Mizoram had scored 149/6 in 50 overs before Rizvi's 46-ball 100* helped UP win.
Information
Rizvi helps UP win
Chasing 150, UP were in a spot of bother, getting reduced to 5/3 and then 42/4. Prashant Veer joined Rizvi in the middle and the two added a 110*-run stand for the 5th wicket to help UP win. Rizvi smashed six fours and nine sixes.
Numbers
Maiden hundred in T20s for Rizvi
Rizvi's unbeaten 100 has taken him to 1,362 runs from 58 T20s at an average of 35-plus.
As per Cricinfo, Rizvi recorded his maiden hundred in 20 overs cricket. He also owns 7 fifties.
Notably, Rizvi is the third-highest scorer of the ongoing tournament. He has smashed 318 runs from 7 matches at 79.50.
He owns one hundred (50s: 1).
Information
IPL 2027: Rizvi retained by DC
Rizvi was retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction next month. He impressed last season, scoring 252 runs from 11 matches (9 innings) at 36. He hit 2 fifties for DC.
Twitter Post
Maiden 100!
Came in at 5/3 and delivered his maiden #SMAT hundred ✅— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 26, 2026
Sameer Rizvi's blistering 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣* (46) took Uttar Pradesh over the line against Mizoram 🔥
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/fNO9nTZnav@mflone_ pic.twitter.com/0lMMH7OR2K