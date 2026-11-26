Rizvi's unbeaten 100 has taken him to 1,362 runs from 58 T20s at an average of 35-plus.

As per Cricinfo, Rizvi recorded his maiden hundred in 20 overs cricket. He also owns 7 fifties.

Notably, Rizvi is the third-highest scorer of the ongoing tournament. He has smashed 318 runs from 7 matches at 79.50.

He owns one hundred (50s: 1).