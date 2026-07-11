'Front man': Santner on Jacob Duffy ahead of WI ODIs

Team dynamics

Managing bowlers' workloads

Duffy returns to the squad after missing New Zealand's recent Test tour of England on paternity leave. He will be joined by Nathan Smith, Kristian Clarke, uncapped Matt Fisher, and Ben Lister (who replaced Ben Sears). "We've obviously seen how good he is for the last few years. He's taken his opportunities, but now he's the front man in this bowling unit. There are a couple of younger guys around him, so he's going to be the main man here," Santner said ahead of the opener. He also emphasized the importance of managing bowlers' workloads during the ODI series due to potentially challenging conditions in Guyana.