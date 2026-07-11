'Front man': Santner on Jacob Duffy ahead of WI ODIs
What's the story
New Zealand's ODI series against the West Indies, which gets underway on Sunday, will see Jacob Duffy leading the pace attack, as per Mitchell Santner. The decision comes after several first-choice quicks were ruled out due to injuries and workload management. Santner believes Duffy has earned this opportunity and that Duffy is excited to take on the role of "front man" in a bowling group with a mix of experienced and younger players.
Team dynamics
Managing bowlers' workloads
Duffy returns to the squad after missing New Zealand's recent Test tour of England on paternity leave. He will be joined by Nathan Smith, Kristian Clarke, uncapped Matt Fisher, and Ben Lister (who replaced Ben Sears). "We've obviously seen how good he is for the last few years. He's taken his opportunities, but now he's the front man in this bowling unit. There are a couple of younger guys around him, so he's going to be the main man here," Santner said ahead of the opener. He also emphasized the importance of managing bowlers' workloads during the ODI series due to potentially challenging conditions in Guyana.
Player profile
Duffy's ODI record and IPL stint
Duffy arrives in the Caribbean after a successful IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His last ODI was against West Indies in Hamilton in November 2025, but he boasts an impressive record of 35 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of 5.90. As New Zealand look to recover from a series defeat in Bangladesh, Duffy will lead a relatively inexperienced pace attack.
Strategic approach
Santner confident about adapting quickly
Santner highlighted this tour as an opportunity for New Zealand to showcase their depth, given the injuries and resting of fast bowlers. He said, "Through a few injuries and guys unavailable, we're going to show the depth we have." The team will play three ODIs in Providence, Guyana, before heading to Bridgetown, Barbados for the final two. Santner expects different challenges from these conditions but is confident about adapting quickly.