Saransh Jain: Revisiting his all-round brilliance in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy

Though Madhya Pradesh were knocked out in the quarter-final of the 2025-26 Ranji season, Jain's stunning show impressed one and all.

With 30 wickets from seven matches (13 innings) at a stunning average of 20.43, Jain finished as MP's second-highest wicket-taker in the season.

The off-spinner tallied two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

With 518 runs at 57.55, he was also MP's highest run-scorer. The tally includes three fifties and a ton.