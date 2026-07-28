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Home / News / Sports News / Saransh Jain: Revisiting his all-round brilliance in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy
Saransh Jain: Revisiting his all-round brilliance in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy
Saransh Jain has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket

Saransh Jain: Revisiting his all-round brilliance in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 28, 2026
03:17 pm
What's the story

Saransh Jain, a 33-year-old all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, has been awarded his maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against Sri Lanka. A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Jain has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh over the years. He bowls off-spin and bats left-handed. Jain, who has been sensational in his recent outings, was at his all-round best in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Here we revisit his campaign in that season.

Early influences

30 wickets & 500-plus runs

Though Madhya Pradesh were knocked out in the quarter-final of the 2025-26 Ranji season, Jain's stunning show impressed one and all.

With 30 wickets from seven matches (13 innings) at a stunning average of 20.43, Jain finished as MP's second-highest wicket-taker in the season.

The off-spinner tallied two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

With 518 runs at 57.55, he was also MP's highest run-scorer. The tally includes three fifties and a ton.

Career

Here are his FC numbers 

Jain has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit since his professional debut in April 2014.

He has played 54 First-Class matches, taking 188 wickets at an average of 27.30 and scoring 2,223 runs at 31.75.

His tally includes two centuries, 14 fifties, 10 four-wicket hauls, and as many fifers.

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Debut prospects

Potential record and impact of debut

If Jain makes his Test debut in Sri Lanka, he will be the first Indian to do so after the age of 33 since Robin Singh in 1998.

His selection comes at a crucial time as Team India looks for a specialist right-arm finger spinner to complement Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar.

Notably, his selection for the Sri Lanka tour was influenced by Washington Sundar's unavailability due to a hamstring injury.

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