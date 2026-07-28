Saransh Jain earns maiden Test call-up: Decoding his journey
What's the story
Saransh Jain, a talented all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, has been selected for the Indian Test squad for the first time. The selection comes after years of hard work in India's domestic circuit. Jain is a 33-year-old off-spinner and a capable lower-order batter. He has replaced the injured Washington Sundar in India's squad for next month's Sri Lanka tour, where they will play two matches. Here we look at his journey and stats.
Career progression
Jain's domestic journey and consistent performances
Jain's rise in cricket has been largely due to his performances in the domestic circuit.
He has impressed with his all-round capabilities since joining Madhya Pradesh's senior team.
His consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy and stints with India A, Central Zone (Duleep Trophy), and Rest of India (Irani Trophy) have kept him on the selectors' radar.
Personal sacrifice
How his family supported him through thick and thin
In an interview with Cricinfo, Jain revealed how his family supported him through thick and thin.
While representing a Madhya Pradesh club in Australia in 2014, he was kept in the dark about his father's surgery to let him focus on cricket.
When he returned, he learned that his father had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent face surgery.
Statistical highlights
His impressive domestic stats
Jain has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit since his professional debut in April 2014.
He has played 54 first-class matches, taking 188 wickets at an average of 27.30 and scoring 2,223 runs at 31.75.
His tally includes two centuries, 14 fifties, 10 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers.
In List A cricket, he has taken 38 wickets and scored 553 runs in 47 games.