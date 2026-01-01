'Dreams don't come true..': Sarfaraz Khan after his 157-run knock
What's the story
Sarfaraz Khan, the talented middle-order batter who has been overlooked by selectors despite consistent domestic performances, scored a stunning 157 runs off just 75 balls for Mumbai in his latest Vijay Hazare Trophy assignment. The performance helped Mumbai secure an 87-run victory over Goa on Wednesday and kept Sarfaraz in the limelight for a potential spot in the senior Indian team. Here are further details.
Team effort
Sarfaraz credits Mumbai openers for his innings
In an interview with the Times of India, Sarfaraz credited Mumbai's openers for their role in his innings. He said the duo handled a tricky first hour, which allowed him to settle down and play his natural game. "When I came in, the run-rate wasn't too high because both openers saw off the tricky first hour," he said.
Game plan
Sarfaraz's strategy and skills in one-dayers
Sarfaraz also spoke about his strategy and skills in one-day cricket. He said, "I've played plenty of one-dayers and I know how to pace an innings." He added that he has a good sweep and cut, which gives him the freedom to play his shots in this format with no more than five fielders allowed outside the circle.
Unfulfilled dream
Sarfaraz's regret over missed opportunity with brother Musheer
Despite his stellar performance, Sarfaraz had a tinge of disappointment. He and his brother Musheer couldn't score centuries in the same match, which is something they both wanted to do. "We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game. But dreams don't come true that quickly.," he said. "We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties."
Stats
A look at his stats
Sarfaraz's 157 is now his career-best score in List A cricket (Previous best: 117). The Mumbai batter now has 849 runs from 41 List A encounters at an average of 36-plus. Notably, three of his four 50-plus scores have been converted into centuries. Sarfaraz has a strike rate of over 95 in the format. He is yet to make his ODI debut.