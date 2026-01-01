'Dreams don't come true..': Sarfaraz Khan after his 157-run knock 

Sarfaraz Khan , the talented middle-order batter who has been overlooked by selectors despite consistent domestic performances, scored a stunning 157 runs off just 75 balls for Mumbai in his latest Vijay Hazare Trophy assignment. The performance helped Mumbai secure an 87-run victory over Goa on Wednesday and kept Sarfaraz in the limelight for a potential spot in the senior Indian team. Here are further details.

Team effort Sarfaraz credits Mumbai openers for his innings In an interview with the Times of India, Sarfaraz credited Mumbai's openers for their role in his innings. He said the duo handled a tricky first hour, which allowed him to settle down and play his natural game. "When I came in, the run-rate wasn't too high because both openers saw off the tricky first hour," he said.

Game plan Sarfaraz's strategy and skills in one-dayers Sarfaraz also spoke about his strategy and skills in one-day cricket. He said, "I've played plenty of one-dayers and I know how to pace an innings." He added that he has a good sweep and cut, which gives him the freedom to play his shots in this format with no more than five fielders allowed outside the circle.

Unfulfilled dream Sarfaraz's regret over missed opportunity with brother Musheer Despite his stellar performance, Sarfaraz had a tinge of disappointment. He and his brother Musheer couldn't score centuries in the same match, which is something they both wanted to do. "We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game. But dreams don't come true that quickly.," he said. "We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties."