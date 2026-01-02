SCG curator reveals pitch plans for 5th Ashes Test: Details

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) curator Adam Lewis has revealed his plans for the pitch of the fifth Ashes Test, which will get underway on January 4. He said there will be six millimeters of grass on the surface, with his team hoping to achieve a "great balance for bat and ball." The announcement comes after an 'unsatisfactory' rating was given to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Media pressure Lewis remains unfazed by media scrutiny Despite the pressure to deliver a quality pitch, Lewis said he doesn't pay attention to media reports or public opinion. "To be totally honest with you, I don't listen to media, I haven't read the papers," he said. The SCG curator stressed his focus is on making the experience as enjoyable as possible for his young team and ensuring a five-day Test match.

Weather concerns Weather conditions could impact pitch performance Lewis acknowledged that creating a perfect pitch is not entirely in his control, as weather conditions could play a major role. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted some rain on Monday when the series starts. Even though the rest of the week is likely to be sunny, Lewis said Sydney Test matches are often vulnerable to wet weather. "The thing with Sydney is the weather. It's out of our control," he said.

Spin factor SCG's reputation as spin-friendly surface The SCG has a long-standing reputation as Australia's most spin-friendly surface. However, that perception was challenged last year when seamers dominated in the Test match between Australia and India. Lewis said it's hard to say if this is the new normal, given the changing conditions and more grass on pitches these days. He hopes for hot weather to break down the pitch and bring spin into play during the Test match.