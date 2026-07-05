2nd Test: Jayden Seales lauds Sri Lanka for 'brave' call 

Personal achievement

Seales takes 2 wickets in SL's innings

Seales took two wickets in Sri Lanka's innings, with one of them making him the second-fastest West Indies bowler to 100 Test wickets (in terms of balls bowled). He expressed his satisfaction with the achievement, saying it was a bit of hard work and a frustrating period to get there. "But yeah, I was really elated to get that 100th wicket and was just looking to keep doing a job for the team," he said.