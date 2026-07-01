Arshdeep Singh claims 3/40 versus England in second T20I: Stats

Bowling brilliance

Arshdeep strikes twice in opening over

Arshdeep, India's left-arm pacer, sent both England openers back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Phil Salt was dismissed on the very first ball of the innings after edging a short-of-length delivery outside off stump to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Jos Buttler fell four balls later when his well-timed flick off a full delivery found Varun Chakaravarthy at mid-wicket. Arshdeep conceded 27 runs off his 2nd over. In his 3rd over, he dismissed Tom Banton and conceded 3 runs. 10 runs came off his final over.