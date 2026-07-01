Arshdeep Singh claims 3/40 versus England in second T20I: Stats
What's the story
England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I at Manchester, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76 coupled with 39-run knocks from Harry Brook and Tom Banton helped England chase down India's total of 190 runs with an over to spare. Bethell was the star of the show and his approach helped England seal the deal. For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed figures worth 3/40.
Bowling brilliance
Arshdeep strikes twice in opening over
Arshdeep, India's left-arm pacer, sent both England openers back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Phil Salt was dismissed on the very first ball of the innings after edging a short-of-length delivery outside off stump to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Jos Buttler fell four balls later when his well-timed flick off a full delivery found Varun Chakaravarthy at mid-wicket. Arshdeep conceded 27 runs off his 2nd over. In his 3rd over, he dismissed Tom Banton and conceded 3 runs. 10 runs came off his final over.
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Arshdeep gets Salt for the 5th time in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has dismissed Salt for the 5th time in T20s. Across 12 innings, Salt has amassed 55 runs off 47 balls (5 dismissals). He averages 11 with his strike rate being 117.02. Meanwhile, Buttler has been dismissed twice by Arshdeep in T20s from 12 innings.
Information
Arshdeep races to 134 wickets in T20Is
Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He managed 3/40 from 4 overs. In 88 T20I matches, he now owns 134 wickets at an average of 19.44 (ER: 8.53).