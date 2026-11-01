NZ's Tim Seifert reacts to missing his maiden international century

After New Zealand chased down India's target of 192 with a seven-wicket victory, Seifert expressed his disappointment over missing out on a century.

"The main thing is to win. But at the same time, you know, that monkey's still on my back for getting my first international 100," he said in the post-match press conference.

He also joked about how his shoulders and back are getting heavier with this wait for his maiden ton.