NZ's Tim Seifert reacts to missing his maiden international century
What's the story
New Zealand's Tim Seifert narrowly missed his first international century, scoring 93 off 50 balls against India in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday. Despite being dropped on 13 earlier in the innings, Seifert was unable to convert his innings into a maiden international ton after being bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy's back-of-a-length delivery. However, his knock helped New Zealand down India by seven wickets.
Post-match comments
'That monkey's still on my back': Seifert
After New Zealand chased down India's target of 192 with a seven-wicket victory, Seifert expressed his disappointment over missing out on a century.
"The main thing is to win. But at the same time, you know, that monkey's still on my back for getting my first international 100," he said in the post-match press conference.
He also joked about how his shoulders and back are getting heavier with this wait for his maiden ton.
Match adaptation
More on Seifert's innings, New Zealand-India T20I series
Seifert stressed the importance of adapting to different playing conditions around the world.
"You just got to adapt to what you're playing on," he said, referring to the differences between pitches in India and New Zealand.
He also praised his teammate Glenn Phillips for his outstanding performance in the series, which saw Phillips score a record-breaking 341 runs.
Knock
Seifert helps New Zealand down India
NZ's 192-run chase saw an impressive partnership between Seifert and Phillips, who remained unbeaten at 65 (38).
The duo added 86 runs for the third wicket.
Earlier, New Zealand's chase began on a shaky note with Finn Allen's early dismissal.
However, Seifert and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship with a 73-run partnership for the second wicket.
Seifert scored 93 runs off 50 balls (11 fours and 5 sixes).