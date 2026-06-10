Tottenham sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on free transfer: Details
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer. The 29-year-old will officially join the Premier League club on July 1, after his contract with Bournemouth expires. During his four-year stay at Bournemouth, Senesi made 128 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. He becomes the 2nd signing for Spurs this summer after Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson on a free transfer.
Player statement
'I can't wait to be involved in'
Expressing his excitement over the transfer, Senesi said, "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player." He added that from the first moment, he felt wanted by the club and was eager to be part of their future plans. "From the first moment, the club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in."
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'I will do my best to make the fans proud'
"Every time I step on the pitch, I will do my best to make the fans proud and to take the club back to the place it belongs. I want to win things with Tottenham and will do everything I can to make that happen," he added.
Transfer details
Senesi had offers from La Liga and Serie A clubs
Senesi had offers from La Liga and Serie A clubs but chose to stay in the Premier League. He was particularly interested in a move to London, which ultimately led him to Tottenham. His decision shows his commitment to playing at the highest level of football and being part of a club with a rich history like Spurs.
Coach's endorsement
Roberto De Zerbi praises Senesi's qualities
Tottenham's head coach Roberto De Zerbi praised Senesi. "Marcos' experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge will strengthen us defensively, as well as giving us flexibility in formation." "He's comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment," De Zerbi added. "I also love his mentality and desire to keep improving and I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing the big contribution he can make to the team."
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Here are his Premier League stats
Sensesi has appeared in a total of 116 Premier League appearances. In addition to six goals, he has made 10 assists. In the recently concluded Premier League 2025-26 season, he made 37 appearances and made 5 assists.