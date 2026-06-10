Tottenham sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on free transfer: Details

Player statement

'I can't wait to be involved in'

Expressing his excitement over the transfer, Senesi said, "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player." He added that from the first moment, he felt wanted by the club and was eager to be part of their future plans. "From the first moment, the club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in."