Wimbledon 2026: Who is Serena Williams's first-round singles opponent?

Return

Much-awaited return to singles

After a cryptic yet amusing announcement, Williams made her comeback to competitive tennis. She played doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club. She has now been given a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon. This will be Williams's first singles appearance in nearly four years, since she moved away from the sport at the 2022 US Open. Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016), the joint second-most with Germany's Steffi Graf in the Open Era.