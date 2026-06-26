Wimbledon 2026: Who is Serena Williams's first-round singles opponent?
What's the story
Serena Williams will take on Australia's Maya Joint in her opening match of the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles tournament. The draw was announced on Friday, June 26. The 44-year-old tennis legend has been given a wildcard entry into the main draw, marking her first Grand Slam singles appearance since the 2022 US Open and her first Wimbledon singles match in four years.
Opponent profile
Who is Maya Joint?
Maya Joint, despite her young age of just 20, is considered one of Australia's brightest young prospects. Joint had a breakout year in 2025 when she won two WTA titles, in Morocco (clay) and Eastbourne (grass). In her only Wimbledon main-draw appearance (2025) so far, she lost in the first round. Her match against Williams will be one of the most anticipated first-round encounters.
Tournament forecast
Potential clashes for Williams
If Williams wins her first match, she will likely take on the Philippines' Alexandra Eala in the second round. This could lead to an exciting third-round clash with defending champion and third seed Iga Swiatek. Notably, this would be their first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour, adding more excitement to a possible encounter.
Return
Much-awaited return to singles
After a cryptic yet amusing announcement, Williams made her comeback to competitive tennis. She played doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club. She has now been given a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon. This will be Williams's first singles appearance in nearly four years, since she moved away from the sport at the 2022 US Open. Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016), the joint second-most with Germany's Steffi Graf in the Open Era.
Numbers
Williams eyes these landmarks
Williams has an impressive 98-14 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She has reached the finals 11 times, the second-most after Martina Navratilova (12), and lost four of them. If she wins her first two Wimbledon 2026 matches, Williams could become only the second woman to win 100 matches here. Navratilova leads the women's singles tally with a 120-14 record. Though far-fetched, considering her age and hiatus, Williams has an opportunity to capture her 24th Grand Slam singles title.