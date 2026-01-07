Shaheen Afridi expected to be available for T20 World Cup

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to recover from his recent knee injury in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup . The fast bowler's injury had initially raised concerns as it cut short his Big Bash League (BBL) stint with Brisbane Heat. However, it has now been determined that the injury is not as severe as previous ones that had kept him out of action for an extended period.

Recovery update Afridi's rehabilitation process and return timeline Afridi was recalled from Australia after injuring his right knee while playing for Brisbane Heat. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) immediately started his rehabilitation process, which seems to be going well. "My rehab is ongoing, with the PCB team monitoring it," Afridi said at a Lahore Qalandars talent hunt launch event. He added that he would start bowling next week as part of his recovery plan.

Injury history Afridi's past injuries and current condition Afridi's current knee injury is not as serious as previous ones. "There's a bit of swelling on the bone. The MRI report wasn't that [concerning], this might not take a month. It's more like a week," he said. The pacer had previously suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee while fielding during a Test match in Sri Lanka in 2022.

Game stats Afridi's BBL performance and international form Afridi played four games for Brisbane Heat in the BBL, taking just two wickets at an economy rate of 11.19 runs per over. He was even banned from bowling in his first match for dangerous bowling after delivering two full tosses above waist height. However, he has been performing better internationally, showing improved form for his country in the format.

Player insights Afridi's thoughts on players' performance in BBL Afridi shared his thoughts on the mixed performances of Pakistani players in this season's BBL. "There's always ups and downs in any sport," he said, adding that the aim is to learn from every experience. He also stressed that it's not necessary to take five wickets or score a 50/100 in every game, as everyone is trying to improve their game.