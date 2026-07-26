Shaheen Afridi threatening to exit Lanka Premier League? Details here

The Kandy Royals team management had earlier told Afridi that he would be used as an 'impact player' in their match against Colombo Capitals.

However, during the game, the coach apologized to Afridi and said his name had not been included in the impact-player list due to an analyst's error.

This incident left Afridi upset, and he decided to return to Pakistan after informing an Anti-Corruption Unit official about it.