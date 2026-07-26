Shaheen Afridi threatening to exit Lanka Premier League? Details here
What's the story
Pakistan's T20I captain Shaheen Afridi has threatened to leave the Lanka Premier League (LPL) over a controversial incident. The fast bowler was left out of a match despite being told he would play as an 'impact player.' The incident has drawn widespread attention, with Afridi even lodging a complaint with the LPL's Anti-Corruption Unit, according to The Express Tribune.
Incident details
What exactly happened?
The Kandy Royals team management had earlier told Afridi that he would be used as an 'impact player' in their match against Colombo Capitals.
However, during the game, the coach apologized to Afridi and said his name had not been included in the impact-player list due to an analyst's error.
This incident left Afridi upset, and he decided to return to Pakistan after informing an Anti-Corruption Unit official about it.
Apology issued
Afridi's bowling returns in LPL
The matter was later reported to the match referee, and the team management and league organizers apologized. They convinced Afridi to stay in Sri Lanka.
The LPL later clarified that the incident was due to an incorrect team sheet being submitted to the match referee.
Despite this controversy, Afridi had decent outings in his first three matches for Kandy Royals with bowling figures of 1/41, 1/23, and 2/34.
Tournament turmoil
Jaffna Kings owner arrested
The incident involving Afridi comes amid wider turmoil surrounding the LPL.
Jaffna Kings owner Manjot Kalra, also a former India under-19 cricketer, was arrested by Sri Lanka's Special Investigation Unit over alleged match-fixing links.
Investigators have accused Kalra of approaching Jaffna Kings players Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, and Avishka Fernando with offers of over $30,000 to fix matches.
The players reportedly tipped off Sri Lanka's Special Investigations Unit, which then instructed them to negotiate a payment.