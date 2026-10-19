Shaheen Afridi closes in on 150 ODI wickets: Key stats

Sri Lanka had a scratchy start, losing Avishka Fernando in the sixth over.

Shaheen, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf all struck in quick succession, reducing SL to 91/4 in the 20th over.

Kamindu Mendis scored the majority of those runs before falling to Shaheen for 44 (50).

Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage led SL's fightback thereafter, adding 119 runs.