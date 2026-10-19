Shaheen Afridi closes in on 150 ODI wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan to a 37-run win against Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series opening game in Rawalpindi. The left-arm seamer took three wickets, helping Pakistan bowl out the Lankans for 268. With a concerted bowling effort, Pakistan defended their total of 305, which they scored in 49.5 overs. Afridi is now closing in on 150 ODI wickets.
Chase
Pakistan break SL's top order
Sri Lanka had a scratchy start, losing Avishka Fernando in the sixth over.
Shaheen, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf all struck in quick succession, reducing SL to 91/4 in the 20th over.
Kamindu Mendis scored the majority of those runs before falling to Shaheen for 44 (50).
Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage led SL's fightback thereafter, adding 119 runs.
Information
Shaheen finishes with 3/55
The stand finally broke in the 38th over when Faheem Ashraf sent back Rathnayake. Dasun Shanaka tried to cover the required run rate with his 18-ball 28, but Shaheen had the better of him. The speedster, who also dismissed Sahan Arachchige, finished with 3/55.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Shaheen Afridi has been Pakistan's mainstay pacer in white-ball cricket.
The left-arm speedster has now raced to 149 wickets from 77 ODIs at an average of 24.38. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls, 3 fifers, and an economy rate of 5.56.
Against the Lankans, Shaheen has seven wickets from five ODIs at 37.
Notably, he averages 18 with the ball in 2026.