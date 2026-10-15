Centurion Shai Hope equals this T20I record of Kohli, SKY 

Hope's century also put him on the same pedestal as Kohli, his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav, and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan.

These are the only captains from a Test-playing nation to register three scores of 50 or more in a bilateral T20I series.

However, Hope is the first captain to achieve this feat away from home.

The star batter hammered a 37-ball 52 in the series opener and followed it up with an unbeaten 102* apiece in Ranchi and Hyderabad.