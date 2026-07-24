Shai Hope: Decoding his stats versus Pakistan in Test cricket

Overall in Test cricket, Hope has played 47 games (89 innings) and owns a tally of 2,372 runs at 27.58.

He has so far smashed 5 hundreds and 6 fifties with the best score of 147.

In 21 home matches (39 innings), Hope has amassed 899 runs at a paltry 23.05.

In addition to a century, he has hit three fifties.