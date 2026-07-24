Shai Hope: Decoding his stats versus Pakistan in Test cricket
What's the story
West Indies is set to take on the Pakistan cricket team in a two-match Test series. The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, is set to host the first clash from July 25 onward. The 2nd clash will be held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. For hosts West Indies, Shai Hope is a massive figure. We decode his stats against Pakistan.
Information
Hope averages 25.12 versus Pakistan, has smashed a solitary fifty
As per Cricinfo, in four matches against Pakistan, Hope has scored 201 runs at an average of 25.12. He has managed a solitary fifty (90). In three matches at home against Pakistan, Hope owns 149 runs at 24.83. He has played one neutral venue game.
Runs
Hope's overall numbers in Test cricket
Overall in Test cricket, Hope has played 47 games (89 innings) and owns a tally of 2,372 runs at 27.58.
He has so far smashed 5 hundreds and 6 fifties with the best score of 147.
In 21 home matches (39 innings), Hope has amassed 899 runs at a paltry 23.05.
In addition to a century, he has hit three fifties.