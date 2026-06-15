Shamar Joseph scripts records with his maiden T20I fifer

Bowling brilliance

Three wickets in the final over

Dasun Shanaka (16) and Dunith Wellalage (43) tried to steady the ship for Sri Lanka. However, a crucial moment came when Shanaka was bowled by a fuller delivery from Jason Holder. With their innings in danger of fizzling out, Wellalage gave it some much-needed impetus with four boundaries off Joseph's third over. But Joseph had the last laugh as he claimed three wickets in his final over, completing his maiden five-for in T20Is.