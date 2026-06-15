Shamar Joseph scripts records with his maiden T20I fifer
What's the story
West Indies clinched the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a five-wicket victory in the final game at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The match was highlighted by Shamar Joseph's impressive bowling performance, where he took a career-best 5/33 to restrict Sri Lanka to just 169 runs. The team later chased down the total in the final over. On this note, we look at Joseph's performance and stats.
Match dynamics
Joseph's early strikes derail Sri Lanka's momentum
Sri Lanka, batting first for the third time in this series, started strongly with Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka. They raced to 48/1 in the fifth over but lost steam toward the end of the Powerplay. Joseph struck twice in his first over, sending back a well-set Mishara (28 off 23 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake for a golden duck. The Lankans lost regular wickets thereafter.
Bowling brilliance
Three wickets in the final over
Dasun Shanaka (16) and Dunith Wellalage (43) tried to steady the ship for Sri Lanka. However, a crucial moment came when Shanaka was bowled by a fuller delivery from Jason Holder. With their innings in danger of fizzling out, Wellalage gave it some much-needed impetus with four boundaries off Joseph's third over. But Joseph had the last laugh as he claimed three wickets in his final over, completing his maiden five-for in T20Is.
Spell
Joseph joins these names
Joseph's 5/33 across four overs made him the ninth WI bowler to claim a T20I five-wicket haul, as per ESPNcricinfo. Oshane Thomas is the only other Caribbean bowler to accomplish this feat against the Lankans. Joseph, who claimed three wickets each in the first two T20Is of this series, has raced to 37 T20I wickets across 25 matches at an economy of 9.16. He also owns a four-fer in the format.
Information
50 wickets in T20 cricket
Joseph's spell also powered him past 50 wickets in overall T20 cricket. He has now raced to 51 scalps across 41 matches at an economy of around. This was also his maiden fifer in the format.
Chase challenge
West Indies respond well despite losing wickets
Despite a strong start with the ball, Sri Lanka struggled to contain West Indies's chase. Shimron Hetmyer counterattacked with a quickfire 32, keeping his team on track. However, Wanindu Hasaranga led the spin charge as West Indies stumbled to 64/4 at halfway mark. Nevertheless, Sherfane Rutherford stepped up, hitting timely boundaries. He completed his half-century in the final over as West Indies crossed the line with two balls to spare. Jason Holder (21* off 5) also played a vital cameo.