Shami feels win against SRH will help LSG build momentum
What's the story
Mohammed Shami's fiery bowling helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure a thrilling last-over victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Shami, who was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar performance, said that the win was vital for regaining momentum after their previous home defeat. Here's more.
Information
Shami talks about LSG's win
"We are very happy because we had lost the previous match at home, so it was very important for us to win this match to build momentum. Once you get that start, the winning momentum continues," said the speedster after winning the MoM award.
Fitness focus
It's very important to maintain your fitness: Shami
Shami, who took 2 wickets for just 9 runs, was instrumental in restricting SRH to a modest total of 156 runs. He stressed the importance of staying fit to deliver consistent performances at the highest level. "Look, if you want to perform at a good level, it's very important to maintain your fitness. When you are on the field, you need to give that extra effort," said Shami.
Winning motivation
Shami talks about motivation after LSG down SRH
Shami further added that wins like these not only lift the team's spirits but also motivate players to keep pushing for more victories in a long tournament. "When the team wins, it brings you a lot of happiness. And when you win like this, it motivates you to keep winning more - it's enjoyable," he said.
Experience matters
Experience and continuous improvement key for bowlers, says Shami
Having been part of top-level cricket for several years, Shami also spoke about the importance of experience and continuous improvement as a specialist bowler. He said that developing skills over time and identifying areas for improvement remain crucial even for seasoned players. Having played for many years, that experience definitely helps, skills develop over time, and understanding your weaknesses is also very important especially as a specialist.
Bowling
Shami dents SRH with breathtaking opening spell
Shami got both of his wickets inside the powerplay overs. He owns 54 powerplay wickets in IPL at an economy of 7.68, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns the joint-second-most powerplay wickets in IPL since 2023 (25). While Shami shares the second spot with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult (32) tops this list. The 35-year-old has claimed 136 wickets in 121 IPL matches. Overall in T20s, he has 229 wickets.