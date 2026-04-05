Shami feels win against SRH will help LSG build momentum

Mohammed Shami 's fiery bowling helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure a thrilling last-over victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Shami, who was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar performance, said that the win was vital for regaining momentum after their previous home defeat. Here's more.

Information Shami talks about LSG's win "We are very happy because we had lost the previous match at home, so it was very important for us to win this match to build momentum. Once you get that start, the winning momentum continues," said the speedster after winning the MoM award.

Fitness focus It's very important to maintain your fitness: Shami Shami, who took 2 wickets for just 9 runs, was instrumental in restricting SRH to a modest total of 156 runs. He stressed the importance of staying fit to deliver consistent performances at the highest level. "Look, if you want to perform at a good level, it's very important to maintain your fitness. When you are on the field, you need to give that extra effort," said Shami.

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Winning motivation Shami talks about motivation after LSG down SRH Shami further added that wins like these not only lift the team's spirits but also motivate players to keep pushing for more victories in a long tournament. "When the team wins, it brings you a lot of happiness. And when you win like this, it motivates you to keep winning more - it's enjoyable," he said.

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Experience matters Experience and continuous improvement key for bowlers, says Shami Having been part of top-level cricket for several years, Shami also spoke about the importance of experience and continuous improvement as a specialist bowler. He said that developing skills over time and identifying areas for improvement remain crucial even for seasoned players. Having played for many years, that experience definitely helps, skills develop over time, and understanding your weaknesses is also very important especially as a specialist.