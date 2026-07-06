Major League Cricket: Shanaka scripts history with first-ever double hat-trick

Historic feat

A historic moment for Major League Cricket

With Texas still needing 10 runs from two balls, Shanaka stuck to his variations and induced an edge behind the wicket to complete a hat-trick. The drama didn't end there as Amshi de Silva attempted a big hit despite the game already being beyond reach. He miscued the shot toward long-on, where Hetmyer completed the catch to hand Shanaka a fourth wicket in four balls. Earlier in the game, he scored a 14-ball 16 with the bat.