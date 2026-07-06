Major League Cricket: Shanaka scripts history with first-ever double hat-trick
What's the story
In a thrilling finish to the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) match, Dasun Shanaka achieved the first-ever double hat-trick in the tournament's history. His brilliant performance helped Seattle Orcas defend a modest 121/9 and clinch a nail-biting nine-run victory over Texas Super Kings. The match was played at Grand Prairie Stadium, where Shanaka's extraordinary final over not only secured Seattle's victory but also etched his name into MLC record books with a historic double hat-trick.
Match details
Shanaka's final over steals the show
The Orcas were under immense pressure when Texas entered the final over needing 15 runs. Shanaka, however, produced an unforgettable spell under pressure, dismissing four batters in the last four deliveries to snatch victory from the visitors. His first victim was Donovan Ferreira, whose stumps were shattered by a well-disguised leg-cutter. Calvin Savage followed immediately after, mistiming another slower delivery straight to Shimron Hetmyer at long-on.
Historic feat
A historic moment for Major League Cricket
With Texas still needing 10 runs from two balls, Shanaka stuck to his variations and induced an edge behind the wicket to complete a hat-trick. The drama didn't end there as Amshi de Silva attempted a big hit despite the game already being beyond reach. He miscued the shot toward long-on, where Hetmyer completed the catch to hand Shanaka a fourth wicket in four balls. Earlier in the game, he scored a 14-ball 16 with the bat.
Career
Second four-fer in T20s
Shanaka finished with 4/26 from four overs, his second four-wicket haul in the T20 format. The Sri Lankan has overall taken 123 wickets from 301 games in the format at an economy of 8.91. With the bat, the 34-year-old has raced to 5,372 runs at an average of 25.70, as his strike rate is 144.40. He has hit 21 fifties and three tons.