Sherfane Rutherford gets to his sixth T20I fifty: Key stats

Chase

Rutherford guides WI to victory

West Indies's chase started on a positive note but soon got complicated. After reaching 51/1 in the powerplay, they slipped to 64/4, giving Sri Lanka a chance to take control. However, Rutherford and Rovman Powell (33) formed a crucial 81-run partnership that steadied the innings and shifted momentum back toward the home side. Rutherford paced his innings intelligently before accelerating in the closing overs to guide West Indies home with two balls remaining. He was brilliantly assisted by Jason Holder's explosive cameo (21* off just five balls).