Sherfane Rutherford gets to his sixth T20I fifty: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and deciding T20I match. The victory saw them chase down a target of 170 runs with two balls to spare in Jamaica. Sherfane Rutherford played a key role in the win, scoring an unbeaten 54. He brilliantly anchored the knock as the home team pulled off an absolute heist. Let's look at his performance and stats.
Chase
Rutherford guides WI to victory
West Indies's chase started on a positive note but soon got complicated. After reaching 51/1 in the powerplay, they slipped to 64/4, giving Sri Lanka a chance to take control. However, Rutherford and Rovman Powell (33) formed a crucial 81-run partnership that steadied the innings and shifted momentum back toward the home side. Rutherford paced his innings intelligently before accelerating in the closing overs to guide West Indies home with two balls remaining. He was brilliantly assisted by Jason Holder's explosive cameo (21* off just five balls).
Rutherford
Sixth T20I fifty for Rutherford
Rutherford's 40-ball 54* was laced with four sixes and three fours. With this knock, the southpaw has raced to 902 runs from 56 T20I matches at an average of 24.37. This was his sixth half-century and a maiden one against the Lankans. The big-hitting batter now owns 57 sixes. Rutherford now has 102 runs across five outings against SL at 34.
Information
Here are his T20 stats
Across 261 T20 matches, Rutherford has tallied 4,567 runs from 232 innings at 25.37. This was his 20th fifty. Notably, Rutherford has smashed 292 sixes in T20s.