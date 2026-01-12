'From shared smiles to shared dreams', Shikhar Dhawan gets engaged

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed his engagement with Sophie Shine. The couple announced the happy news through a heartfelt joint post on Instagram. "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever," read the announcement, signed by both Shikhar and Sophie.

Relationship timeline Dhawan and Shine's relationship journey Dhawan and Shine first met in Dubai a few years ago. Their friendship soon blossomed into a deeper bond, with the couple frequently spotted together at cricket matches, social events, and while traveling. They made headlines during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when they were seen watching a match together. This public appearance fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Past marriage Dhawan's previous marriage and family Before Shine, Dhawan was married to Aesha Mukherji, a kickboxer from Melbourne. The couple met online in 2008 and got married in 2012. They welcomed their son Zoravar in 2014 but separated in September 2021. The divorce was finalized in October 2023 on the grounds of mental cruelty. Zoravar currently lives with Aesha, and Dhawan has previously stated that he hasn't been able to stay connected with his son.

Career details Shine's professional background and involvement in Dhawan's charity work Shine, an Irish product consultant with a strong marketing and management background, studied at Castleroy College in Ireland and graduated from the Limerick Institute of Technology. She is currently the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Apart from her corporate role, Shine also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, actively contributing to the cricketer's charitable initiatives.