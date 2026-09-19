Shimron Hetmyer slams his second hundred of CPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Jamaica Kingsmen have stormed into the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026. They achieved this feat by successfully chasing down a daunting target of 207 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second qualifier. Albeit in a losing cause, Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer scored a stunning century - his second of the season. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match details
Hetmyer's blistering century goes in vain
The Kingsmen opted to bowl first, a decision that was initially vindicated by the Warriors's poor start.
However, Hetmyer turned the tide with an explosive 102 not out off just 45 balls while batting at four.
He smashed eight sixes and four fours, helping his team post a challenging total of 206/4 in their allotted overs.
Shai Hope was the next best scorer for the Warriors with a solid 40 runs off 33 balls.
However, their efforts went in vain with the Kingsmen crossing the line in the final over.
Stats
Second batter with this feat
Earlier in the season, Hetmyer scored an explosive 111* runs off just 43 balls against Trinbago Knight Riders.
As per Cricinfo, the southpaw became just the second batter to hammer multiple tons in a CPL season.
He has joined Dwayne Smith, who tallied two tons each in the 2014 and 2017 editions.
Overall, this was Hetmyer's third CPL hundred. Only Smith (4) and Chris Gayle (4) have more tons in the competition.
Hetmyer shares the second place with Nicholas Pooran.
Career
Over 7,000 runs in T20 cricket
Each of Hetmyer's three T20 hundreds has come in the CPL, as his tally also includes 35 fifties and 426 sixes.
With his latest efforts, Hetmyer has raced to 7,277 runs from 360 games at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 145.45.
2,636 of his runs have come across 108 CPL matches at an average of 29.61 and a strike rate of 146.28 (50s: 15).
He finished the 2026 season with 367 runs at 45.87 (SR: 197.31).
Twitter Post
A blazing knock from Hetmyer!
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! 👏— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 19, 2026
Shimron Hetmyer registers his 2nd century of the season!🇬🇾x🇯🇲#CPL26 #GAWvJK #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #RepublicBank pic.twitter.com/Ba5Xaqxefk