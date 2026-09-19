Shimron Hetmyer slams his second hundred of CPL 2026: Stats 

The Kingsmen opted to bowl first, a decision that was initially vindicated by the Warriors's poor start.

However, Hetmyer turned the tide with an explosive 102 not out off just 45 balls while batting at four.

He smashed eight sixes and four fours, helping his team post a challenging total of 206/4 in their allotted overs.

Shai Hope was the next best scorer for the Warriors with a solid 40 runs off 33 balls.

However, their efforts went in vain with the Kingsmen crossing the line in the final over.