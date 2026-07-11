3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam rattles Zimbabwe with four-wicket haul 

Stats

Fourth ODI four-fer for Shoriful

Shoriful finished his 10-over spell with figures worth 4/44, having bowled a maiden as well. This was his fourth ODI four-wicket haul, as he also owns a fifer in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo. The pacer has now raced to 73 ODI wickets from 46 matches at 26.39. He owns an economy rate of 5.29. Two of his four-fers have come in six games against Zimbabwe. This includes 10 wickets at 30.20.