3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam rattles Zimbabwe with four-wicket haul
What's the story
A brilliant show from Bangladesh bowlers meant Zimbabwe were all out for 199 while batting first in the third and final ODI in Harare. While most of the Bangladesh pacers were on the money, left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam was the stand-out performer. He claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul to dent the home team. Here we look at his spell and stats.
Spell
Sensational display from Shoriful
Shoriful bowled brilliantly with the new ball, trapping last match centurion and opener Ben Curran (2) early on. Craig Ervine (5) was his next victim, which left the hosts reeling at 27/3. While fifties from Wessly Madhevere (75) and Brad Evans (50) led Zimbabwe's recovery, Shoriful struck twice with the old ball as well. Thanks to his brilliance, Zimbabwe could only survive 48.1 overs.
Stats
Fourth ODI four-fer for Shoriful
Shoriful finished his 10-over spell with figures worth 4/44, having bowled a maiden as well. This was his fourth ODI four-wicket haul, as he also owns a fifer in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo. The pacer has now raced to 73 ODI wickets from 46 matches at 26.39. He owns an economy rate of 5.29. Two of his four-fers have come in six games against Zimbabwe. This includes 10 wickets at 30.20.
Bowling brilliance
Other Bangladesh bowlers to shine
While Shoriful was the star performer for Bangladesh, his fellow fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (2/32) and Tanvir Islam (2/37) also struck twice in their respective 10 overs. Taskin, in fact, bowled four maidens. Their disciplined bowling attack helped bundle out Zimbabwe for 199 runs, leaving them a target of 200 to avoid an ODI series whitewash.