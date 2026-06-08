Listing the shortest completed Test matches at Lord's (by balls) 

#2

996 balls - ENG vs NZ, 2026

The aforementioned ENG-NZ Test takes the second spot on this unique list, with the game lasting just 996 balls. NZ reduced England to 55/5 after electing to field. Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as the hosts were eventually folded for 140. NZ were all out for 113 in response. England consolidated their first-innings lead despite facing a middle-order collapse, posting 226/10. The Kiwis failed to chase down 254 and perished for 138 on Day 4. The third innings, which saw England last 56.4 overs, was the longest of this match.