Listing the shortest completed Test matches at Lord's (by balls)
What's the story
England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at Lord's. The match was played on a tricky pitch, with extravagant seam movement and uneven bounce. England paceman Gus Atkinson took the last three wickets to complete his five-wicket haul, helping his team bundle out New Zealand for just 138 runs. On this note, we look at the shortest completed Test matches at Lord's where both teams were bowled out twice.
#2
996 balls - ENG vs NZ, 2026
The aforementioned ENG-NZ Test takes the second spot on this unique list, with the game lasting just 996 balls. NZ reduced England to 55/5 after electing to field. Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as the hosts were eventually folded for 140. NZ were all out for 113 in response. England consolidated their first-innings lead despite facing a middle-order collapse, posting 226/10. The Kiwis failed to chase down 254 and perished for 138 on Day 4. The third innings, which saw England last 56.4 overs, was the longest of this match.
#1
792 balls - ENG vs AUS in 1888
The 1888 Ashes Test between England and Australia was also a low-scoring affair. Despite posting scores worth 116/10 and 60/10, the Aussies comfortably prevailed at Lord's by 61 runs. England's two innings in the game resulted in 53/10 and 62/10. Only 792 balls were delivered in the entire game with Australia's first innings being the longest of the game (71.2 overs).