ICC WT20I Rankings: India's Shree Charani sets this record
What's the story
Star Indian bowler Shree Charani retained her top spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. Charani, who won both the WT20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games gold medal with Team India, now has the highest-ever career rating points by a bowler. The left-arm spinner's incredible form over the past month has been instrumental in her achievements.
New benchmark
Highest career rating points
Charani has reached a new high of 817 career rating points in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.
The Indian spinner surpassed the previous best mark of 806 set by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018.
Notably, Charani earlier became the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-point mark in the prestigious rankings.
England's Sophie Ecclestone is the only other bowler to tally 800-plus rating points.
Stellar run
Stellar form in recent tournaments
Charani has been on a roll of late, winning the Women's T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games gold medal (women's cricket team competition).
According to Cricinfo, the Indian bowler has 20 wickets in eight innings at an average of 4.85 and an economy rate of 3.3.
Her stellar run includes 2 four-fors, including her career-best figures of 4/10 against Japan in the Asian Games quarter-final.
Other rankings
Deepti Sharma retains second position
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has also retained her second position in the WT20I bowling rankings, with England's Sophie Ecclestone at third.
Meanwhile, Indian Smriti Mandhana returned to the top five in the batting rankings.
The left-handed opener smashed her crucial 79 in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, West Indies' Hayley Matthews continues to top the WT20I all-rounder rankings.