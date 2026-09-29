ICC WT20I Rankings: India's Shree Charani sets this record

Charani has reached a new high of 817 career rating points in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.

The Indian spinner surpassed the previous best mark of 806 set by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018.

Notably, Charani earlier became the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-point mark in the prestigious rankings.

England's Sophie Ecclestone is the only other bowler to tally 800-plus rating points.