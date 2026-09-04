Shree Charani shatters this WT20I record of Deepti Sharma: Details 

Charani's performance in the second innings was instrumental in India's victory.

She bowled 3.2 overs, giving away just 16 runs while taking two wickets.

With this, Charani has now taken 31 wickets across 17 WT20Is for India in 2026 at 13.51, as per Cricinfo.

Her economy is also a stunning 6.61 (4W: 1)).

This puts her just behind Poonam Yadav, who had taken 35 wickets back in 2018.