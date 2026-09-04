Shree Charani shatters this WT20I record of Deepti Sharma: Details
What's the story
Spin sensation Shree Charani has become the Indian bowler to claim the second-most WT20I wickets in a calendar year. She went past the tally of Deepti Sharma against Hong Kong, China in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5. India posted a total of 193 runs in the first innings and went on to defeat Hong Kong by a massive margin of 137 runs.
Bowling brilliance
Charani's stellar performance
Charani's performance in the second innings was instrumental in India's victory.
She bowled 3.2 overs, giving away just 16 runs while taking two wickets.
With this, Charani has now taken 31 wickets across 17 WT20Is for India in 2026 at 13.51, as per Cricinfo.
Her economy is also a stunning 6.61 (4W: 1)).
This puts her just behind Poonam Yadav, who had taken 35 wickets back in 2018.
Record-breaking feat
Most T20I wickets for Indian women in a calendar year
With her two wickets against Hong Kong, Charani has now surpassed Deepti Sharma in the list of players with the most T20I wickets for Indian women in a calendar year.
Sharma had taken 30 wickets in 2024 and 29 wickets in 2022.
Radha Yadav is also on the list with 29 wickets in 2024.
Meanwhile, Charani's overall WT20I tally now reads 46 wickets across 27 games at 15.39 (ER: 7.06, 4W: 2).
Batting excellence
Mandhana's century and gratitude to family
Along with Charani, another Indian player who impressed was Smriti Mandhana. She opened the innings and scored an impressive 124 runs off just 64 balls.
Her stellar performance helped India post a huge total in the first innings.
After the win, Mandhana expressed her gratitude to her family for their support and talked about adjusting to unfamiliar bowlers during the match.