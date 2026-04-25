Shreyas Iyer surpasses 4,000 IPL runs with 71* versus DC

Captain Iyer played a crucial role in the chase. His innings was aggressive yet composed, helping his team stay on track for the record chase. He was part of a 56-run stand for 4th wicket alongside Nehal Wadhera. Thereafter, an unbeaten stand worth 64 runs off 26 balls between Iyer and Shashank Singh helped PBKS. During his stay at the crease, Iyer was dropped twice by Karun Nair.

Stats

4,000 IPL runs and 31st fifty

Iyer smoked 7 sixes and three fours in his knock of 71*. With this effort, he has surpassed 4,000 runs in the IPL. He owns 4,010 runs from 140 matches at 35.48. This was his 31st fifty in the IPL. For PBKS, Iyer owns 883 from 24 matches at 55.18, as per ESPNcricinfo (50s: 10). From 7 games this season, Iyer owns 279 runs at 69.75. He clocked his 4th fifty of the season from six innings.