India to make changes in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe
What's the story
India's cricket captain Shreyas Iyer has confirmed that the team will make some changes for the third and final T20I match. The decision comes after fast bowler Prince Yadav suffered a hamstring injury during the second match against Zimbabwe. The right-arm pacer had already taken two wickets before he was forced to leave the field in pain. Here's more.
Match highlights
India won the 2nd T20I by 90 runs
In the second match, India scored 219 runs for five wickets, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 81 runs and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 60.
The Indian bowlers then dismissed Zimbabwe for just 129 runs in 17.5 overs, winning the game by a whopping margin of 90 runs.
With the ball, Abhishek Sharma starred with figures worth 3/17 from 2.5 overs.
Changes
Iyer speaks on changes ahead of 3rd encounter
When asked about possible changes for the final T20I on Sunday, Iyer said there could be a couple of changes.
"Let's see. We haven't decided yet and I haven't spoken to the coach. Unfortunately, one of our players (Prince) picked up an injury, so there could be a couple of changes," said Iyer.
Praise
Iyer heaps praise on Kishan and Varma
Iyer praised Kishan and Varma for their performances in this contest.
"Starting with the batting, I think the way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. A few of the shots they played were rakanaka (beautiful), and they were really pleasing to the eye."
"At the start, I felt anything between 180 and 200 would have been a par score, but we ended up getting 220, which was the icing on the cake. So, yeah, brilliant contributions from both of them," he added.