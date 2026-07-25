India to make changes in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe

In the second match, India scored 219 runs for five wickets, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 81 runs and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 60.

The Indian bowlers then dismissed Zimbabwe for just 129 runs in 17.5 overs, winning the game by a whopping margin of 90 runs.

With the ball, Abhishek Sharma starred with figures worth 3/17 from 2.5 overs.