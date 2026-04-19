Will Shreyas Iyer become India's next T20I captain? 

As Suryakumar Yadav continues to struggle with his form in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a potential candidate for India's next T20I captaincy. A BCCI source told TOI that while it would be a huge decision to bring back Iyer and give him the captaincy, the focus has shifted toward planning for a leadership transition in light of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Statement Here's what the source said "Iyer last played a T20I in 2023. He has not been part of the current setup. It's a big call to bring him back and hand him the captaincy straightaway," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to TOI. Across 51 T20I matches, he has racked up 1,104 runs at a strike rate of 136.12 (8 half-centuries). However, since the start of 2025, Iyer has scored 807 T20 runs at 53.8. His strike rate is a stunning 178.14.

Leadership experience Iyer's IPL captaincy journey Iyer's IPL captaincy journey began in 2018 when he was handed the reins of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) after Gautam Gambhir stepped down mid-season. Under Ricky Ponting's guidance, Iyer matured into a composed leader and reliable middle-order batter. His move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022 further bolstered his reputation as a captain who can deliver under pressure, culminating in an IPL title win with KKR in 2024.

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Comeback potential Iyer's potential return to Team India Despite his IPL success, Iyer's international T20 career has been inconsistent. He last played a T20I in 2023 and hasn't been part of the current setup. However, playing for Punjab Kings under Ponting's mentorship, Iyer is making a strong case for a comeback as both a player and potential leader. His confident persona has earned him the nickname "sarpanch" at Punjab Kings due to his authoritative yet relaxed leadership style.

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