Abhishek Sharma's 'flawless' ton against Afghanistan impresses Shreyas Iyer

Abhishek's innings of 108 runs came off just 34 balls, including nine fours and 11 sixes.

The knock was lauded by a standout crowd at the stadium after he was dismissed in the 10th over.

His explosive innings broke former India captain Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian men's batter, as well as the fastest-ever hundred by a batter from a Test-playing country in this format.