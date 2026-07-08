'Atrocious': Shreyas Iyer slams India's performance in record T20I defeat
What's the story
The Indian cricket team faced a historic 125-run defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The loss marked India's biggest-ever defeat in T20 internationals and their second-lowest total in the format. Captain Shreyas Iyer didn't mince his words while describing the performance as "atrocious" and admitted there was no excuse for such a heavy loss.
Captain's reflection
Iyer calls the loss 'atrocious'
Iyer admitted that India's performance was far from acceptable. He said, "I think it was atrocious. I couldn't use a better word, honestly. Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable." He also stressed on the need to accept this loss and go back to the drawing board to analyze what went wrong in their game plan and execution. Notably, India have now lost each of their four concluded T20Is under Iyer's leadership.
Match analysis
India's biggest defeat in T20Is
Chasing a target of 202 runs, India crumbled under pressure, losing four wickets in the powerplay itself. England's bowlers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue were instrumental in this collapse, taking seven wickets between them. The Indian innings ended at a dismal 76 runs in just 11.4 overs. This was not only India's second-lowest total in T20Is but also their biggest defeat by runs ever recorded in men's T20I history.
Accountability
Individual responsibility key for Team India, says Iyer
After the match, Iyer stressed on the need for players to take individual responsibility. He said, "Players have to figure out ways to create impact. Every individual has to work on creating impact and taking responsibility." This loss leaves India winless on their UK tour and puts pressure on Iyer's captaincy in T20Is.