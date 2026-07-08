'Atrocious': Shreyas Iyer slams India's performance in record T20I defeat

Captain's reflection

Iyer calls the loss 'atrocious'

Iyer admitted that India's performance was far from acceptable. He said, "I think it was atrocious. I couldn't use a better word, honestly. Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable." He also stressed on the need to accept this loss and go back to the drawing board to analyze what went wrong in their game plan and execution. Notably, India have now lost each of their four concluded T20Is under Iyer's leadership.