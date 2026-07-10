We fell short in all departments against England: Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that his team fell short in all departments during their nine-wicket defeat against England in the fourth T20I. The match, held at County Ground in Bristol, saw India post a total of 158/7 after an early top-order collapse. However, England chased down the target in just 13.5 overs thanks to an unbeaten partnership between Harry Brook and Phil Salt. With this, England have sealed the series 3-0 with a game to go.
Game analysis
Indian bowlers struggled to execute their plans
Iyer reflected on India's bowling performance, saying the bowlers didn't execute their plans consistently. He had asked them to maintain lengths as much as possible because it was difficult to hit boundaries off middle-stump and leg-stump. "So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution," he said, adding that when they were changing pace or trying something else, England scored off those loose balls.
Captain's perspective
Individual milestones mean little without a victory: Iyer
Despite his unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, Iyer was disappointed as individual milestones mean little without a victory. He said he was happy with his performance but it didn't matter if it wasn't in the winning cause. "I'm disappointed because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins," he said, looking forward to the next game. With this, Iyer has now each of his first five concluded T20Is as captain.
Team development
Transition phase for Team India
Iyer acknowledged that India is in a transition phase and they will be making a lot of mistakes. He stressed on the importance of quick learning from these mistakes for the team's eventual benefit. "It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it," he said, confident that there are quick learners in the team who will assess themselves and come back stronger in the next game.