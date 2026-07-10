We fell short in all departments against England: Shreyas Iyer

Captain's perspective

Individual milestones mean little without a victory: Iyer

Despite his unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, Iyer was disappointed as individual milestones mean little without a victory. He said he was happy with his performance but it didn't matter if it wasn't in the winning cause. "I'm disappointed because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins," he said, looking forward to the next game. With this, Iyer has now each of his first five concluded T20Is as captain.