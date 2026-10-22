Pitch, dew helped us in record run-chase, says Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
India's captain Shreyas Iyer has credited the changing conditions in Christchurch for his team's successful chase of 226 runs against New Zealand. The match marked India's highest-ever successful T20I chase. "When we started bowling I thought it was playing a bit slower," said Iyer after the match. He explained that dew and pitch conditions made batting easier as the game progressed, allowing India to achieve their target with two balls to spare.
Information
Iyer on how dew came in and helped India
"The ball was holding a bit and we bowled little ahead [fuller] compared to the hard lengths we should have been hitting. But as soon as the game progressed we saw the dew coming in and the wicket was getting flatter as the ball was skidding through and coming onto the bat pretty well," he said.
Praise
Iyer praises aggressive start, Naman Dhir's knock
Iyer also praised his team's aggressive start in the chase, especially Sanju Samson's blistering knock of 67 off just 33 balls.
"Getting to 80-85 [94] in six overs - that's a tremendous start," he said.
The Indian captain also lauded his teammate Naman Dhir for his composure under pressure during the chase.
Dhir scored an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to guide India home after Iyer had been dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.
All-rounder
Iyer on Dhir's all-round capabilities
Iyer was also impressed by Dhir's all-round capabilities.
"Yes, absolutely he gives us a lot of options," Iyer said.
He pointed out that Dhir could be used strategically against left-handed or even right-handed batsmen on this ground, which could change the game's momentum.
The Indian captain was particularly taken by Dhir's calm and composed nature while batting under pressure during the match.
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India beat NZ, record their highest successful T20I chase
India beat New Zealand in the opener of the five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 226, with Abhishek Sharma and Samson adding 93 runs in the Powerplay. Despite losing wickets in quick succession, India claimed a win.