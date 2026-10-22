Pitch, dew helped us in record run-chase, says Shreyas Iyer

Iyer also praised his team's aggressive start in the chase, especially Sanju Samson's blistering knock of 67 off just 33 balls.

"Getting to 80-85 [94] in six overs - that's a tremendous start," he said.

The Indian captain also lauded his teammate Naman Dhir for his composure under pressure during the chase.

Dhir scored an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to guide India home after Iyer had been dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.