Shreyas Iyer's Team India scripts unwanted T20I records: Details here 

Captaincy challenges

Shreyas Iyer equals Kohli's unwanted record

The pressure is now on Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed as India's new T20I skipper ahead of the Ireland series. The batter has now lost each of his first five concluded T20Is as captain. No other Indian skipper to lead in at least three T20Is has been winless. With the loss in the Bristol game, Iyer became only the second Indian captain to lose two consecutive T20I series. Virat Kohli had also faced similar defeats in 2019 against New Zealand and Australia.