A look at India's biggest defeat in T20Is (by runs)
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, India suffered a massive T20I defeat against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Chasing 202 in the 3rd T20I, India perished for 76 in 11.4 overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, this marked their biggest defeat in the format (by runs). Notably, India recorded their first-ever T20I defeat by a margin of 100-plus runs.
#1
125 runs vs England, Trent Bridge, 2026
As mentioned, India's 125-run defeat is now their biggest in T20Is in terms of runs. In response to the 202-run target, India's batting order crumbled under pressure from Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28). The duo shared seven wickets as no Indian batter could even touch the 15-run mark. Notably, 76 is also India's second-lowest all-out total in T20Is.
#2
80 runs vs NZ, Wellington, 2019
India's previous biggest T20I loss came against New Zealand in the 2019 Wellington affair. An aggressive 84 by Tim Seifert meant the hosts posted 219/6. In response, India were going well at 51/1 before a collapse hit them. Shikhar Dhawan (29), Vijay Shankar (27), and MS Dhoni (39) failed to convert their starts as India collapsed for 139, losing by a massive 80 runs.
#3
76 runs vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2026
Earlier, India suffered a stunning defeat against South Africa at the ICC T20 World Cup. The match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium saw South Africa score 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller led the way with a fiery half-century. In response, India were outclassed by the Proteas bowlers. Marco Jansen was pivotal with four wickets as India lost by a whopping 76 runs.