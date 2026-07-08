A look at India's biggest defeat in T20Is (by runs)

#1

125 runs vs England, Trent Bridge, 2026

As mentioned, India's 125-run defeat is now their biggest in T20Is in terms of runs. In response to the 202-run target, India's batting order crumbled under pressure from Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28). The duo shared seven wickets as no Indian batter could even touch the 15-run mark. Notably, 76 is also India's second-lowest all-out total in T20Is.