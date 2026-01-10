Shubman Gill breaks silence on his T20 World Cup exclusion

Indian cricket team 's ODI captain Shubman Gill has broken his silence on being dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of India's first ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday, Gill said he respects the selectors' decision and wished the team all the best for the tournament. His recent form in T20Is hasn't been up to the mark, leading to his exclusion from this year's squad.

Captain's statement Gill's response to his exclusion "I respect the selectors' decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup," Gill told reporters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday. He added, "I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision."

Numbers Gill's recent form in T20Is Gill's recent form may have contributed to his exclusion from the T20 World Cup roster. In 2025, he played 15 T20Is and scored 291 runs at a strike rate of over 137. While these numbers aren't stellar by today's T20I standards, they are still better than captain Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the same period. Notably, Gill was the vice-captain of the T20I team before being snubbed for the WC.

Team composition India's ODI squad against New Zealand As India gear up for the three-ODI series against NZ, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's form will be crucial. The full-strength hosts will take on a revamped New Zealand side in a three-match series starting Sunday. Gill's exclusion from the T20 World Cup has raised questions about his response and performance after a disappointing run of form.

Strategic changes Gill's return and team adjustments Gill's return could push Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the top order. Shreyas Iyer's comeback is likely to end unsuccessful batting order experiments as he is expected to reclaim his No. 4 position. KL Rahul's role as a lower-order batter and wicketkeeper will keep Rishabh Pant out of the XI, with the latter remaining second choice in this format.